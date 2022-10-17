There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

The closing price of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) was 81.00 for the day, down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $82.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1413441 shares were traded. RHI reached its highest trading level at $82.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $133 to $67.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 10,000 shares for $80.35 per share. The transaction valued at 803,514 led to the insider holds 247,349 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 2,662 shares of RHI for $215,957 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 14,284 shares after completing the transaction at $81.13 per share. On May 12, another insider, GENTZKOW PAUL F, who serves as the Pres & CEO Talent Solutions of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $92.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,643,290 and left with 275,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $125.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.27.

Shares Statistics:

RHI traded an average of 899.42K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.55M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, RHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $7 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.71B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.