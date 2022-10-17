This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

In the latest session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at 14.77 down -9.94% from its previous closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869705 shares were traded. AEHR reached its highest trading level at $16.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aehr Test Systems’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when DANESH FARIBA sold 1,550 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 24,986 led to the insider holds 5,158 shares of the business.

ROSATI MARIO M sold 1,300 shares of AEHR for $20,969 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 36,798 shares after completing the transaction at $16.13 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SLAYEN HOWARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.26 each. As a result, the insider received 182,557 and left with 180,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $27.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEHR has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 29.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.13M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.09M and the low estimate is $99.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.