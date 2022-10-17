This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

In the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at 3.27 down -7.63% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4866835 shares were traded. CDE reached its highest trading level at $3.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Routledge Michael bought 11,760 shares of CDE for $50,086 on Feb 25. The SVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 189,128 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Whelan Thomas S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,490 and bolstered with 406,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8754.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDE has traded an average of 5.32M shares per day and 6.82M over the past ten days. A total of 278.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 19.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $854.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.