This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

As of close of business last night, Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 66.67, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $67.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488352 shares were traded. OMC reached its highest trading level at $68.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $73 from $96 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when OBRIEN MICHAEL J sold 18,000 shares for $70.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,268,460 led to the insider holds 131,118 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,900 shares of OMC for $147,972 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 9,784 shares after completing the transaction at $77.88 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Tarlowe Rochelle M., who serves as the Senior VP and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $85.86 each. As a result, the insider received 128,794 and left with 12,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $91.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMC traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.07M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.42, compared to 11.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.65, OMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $13.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.