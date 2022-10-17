This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

As of close of business last night, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 30.21, up 20.60% from its previous closing price of $25.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4434567 shares were traded. RETA reached its highest trading level at $30.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RETA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 419,565 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 91.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $114.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RETA traded 785.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 821.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 4.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 24.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.78 and a low estimate of -$2.13, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.17, with high estimates of -$2.01 and low estimates of -$2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.1 and -$8.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.39. EPS for the following year is -$7.68, with 8 analysts recommending between -$4.51 and -$10.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.66M and the low estimate is $23.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 894.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.