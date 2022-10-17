Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

The closing price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) was 1.01 for the day, up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2826341 shares were traded. DHC reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9938.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2476.

Shares Statistics:

DHC traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 7.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.