Which analyst expects Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) closed at 0.41 down -14.63% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0708 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137105 shares were traded. CLVR reached its highest trading level at $0.5193 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4121.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Fajardo Andres sold 1,170 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,205 led to the insider holds 588,736 shares of the business.

Hague Henry R III sold 598 shares of CLVR for $616 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 218,932 shares after completing the transaction at $1.03 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Kastin David, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 565 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider received 582 and left with 172,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3235.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLVR has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 39.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.32M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $5.44M. As of the current estimate, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67M, an estimated increase of 49.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.37M, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.5M and the low estimate is $40.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.