Which analyst expects Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock clocked out at 71.33, up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $71.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4964345 shares were traded. CL reached its highest trading level at $72.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 47.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $80.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Massey Sally sold 656 shares for $77.58 per share. The transaction valued at 50,890 led to the insider holds 7,913 shares of the business.

Parameswaran Prabha sold 48,778 shares of CL for $3,843,565 on Aug 29. The Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy now owns 6,787 shares after completing the transaction at $78.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Daniels Jennifer, who serves as the CLO and Secretary of the company, sold 24,703 shares for $81.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,176 and left with 48,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Colgate-Palmolive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 356.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CL has reached a high of $85.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CL traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 836.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 12.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.76, CL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 78.70% for CL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $4.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.41B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of the current estimate, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.48B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.39B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.42B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.6B and the low estimate is $17.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.