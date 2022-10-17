Which analyst expects Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Merck & Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at 92.18, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $92.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9845498 shares were traded. MRK reached its highest trading level at $93.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $100.

Daiwa Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when FRAZIER KENNETH C sold 663,881 shares for $82.26 per share. The transaction valued at 54,611,362 led to the insider holds 586,795 shares of the business.

DeLuca Richard R. sold 29,782 shares of MRK for $2,692,299 on Nov 04. The EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth now owns 116,930 shares after completing the transaction at $90.40 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Litchfield Caroline, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 18,335 shares for $91.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,668,503 and left with 24,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $95.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRK traded 8.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 19.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, MRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.61 and $7.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $7.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.7B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.49B and the low estimate is $53.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.