A correction may be in store for Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares?

In the latest session, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at 1.45 up 12.40% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24495684 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canoo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 910 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,466 led to the insider holds 272,836 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 169 shares of GOEV for $458 on Sep 16. The SVP, ICFO and CAO now owns 276,621 shares after completing the transaction at $2.71 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Aquila Tony, who serves as the Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $2.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,800 and bolstered with 2,738,828 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1742.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOEV has traded an average of 8.29M shares per day and 9.35M over the past ten days. A total of 273.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.06M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 33.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.57% and a Short% of Float of 23.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $276.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 382.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.