A correction may be in store for EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares?

As of close of business last night, EVgo Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.34, up 4.26% from its previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111426 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares for $12.04 per share. The transaction valued at 120,400 led to the insider holds 20,878 shares of the business.

Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares of EVGO for $411,833 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $19.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVGO traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 20.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.01% and a Short% of Float of 35.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.21M, up 125.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $269.45M and the low estimate is $91.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 186.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.