A correction may be in store for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares?

As of close of business last night, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock clocked out at 1.89, down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17814784 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0250.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LU traded 7.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 20.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $9.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.