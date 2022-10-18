A glimpse at FTC Solar Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, FTC Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.31, down -5.33% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544948 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when ARC Family Trust sold 67,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 181,570 led to the insider holds 17,341,357 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTCI for $182,910 on Oct 11. The 10% Owner now owns 17,408,357 shares after completing the transaction at $2.73 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, ARC Family Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider received 136,000 and left with 17,475,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3053.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTCI traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 946.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.41M. Insiders hold about 28.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $32.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.2M to a low estimate of $29.96M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.15M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.2M and the low estimate is $388.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.