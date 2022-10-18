A glimpse at ING Groep N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed at 9.17 up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $8.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3532437 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

For a deeper understanding of ING Groep N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

For the past three months, ING has traded an average of 5.04M shares per day and 4.74M over the past ten days. A total of 3.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ING is 1.40, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.12%.

