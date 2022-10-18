A Stock You Should Be Looking At: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

The price of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at 45.02 in the last session, up 7.37% from day before closing price of $41.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222217 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $104.

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $63.

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Brown Dale R sold 3,574 shares for $53.46 per share. The transaction valued at 191,066 led to the insider holds 16,649 shares of the business.

McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares of GTLB for $352,736 on Oct 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 889,674 shares after completing the transaction at $51.63 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Hartenbaum Howard, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,453 shares for $64.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,192,660 and left with 150,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $137.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLB traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.91M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 6.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619.85M and the low estimate is $545.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.