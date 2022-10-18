A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

After finishing at $35.02 in the prior trading day, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed at 36.51, up 4.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177964 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Beatty Vincent L sold 16,000 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 571,840 led to the insider holds 57,074 shares of the business.

Bice Shawn sold 3,812 shares of WAFD for $134,449 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.27 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, KELLEY THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $37.11 each. As a result, the insider received 630,895 and left with 12,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $38.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 322.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.58, compared to 2.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAFD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 33.80% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.26 and $3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $156.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.6M to a low estimate of $153.67M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $131.96M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.11M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $648.8M and the low estimate is $635.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.