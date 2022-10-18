American International Group Inc. (AIG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) closed the day trading at 51.73 up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $50.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4147815 shares were traded. AIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $64 from $57 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,680,000,000 led to the insider holds 501,145,000 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, bought 720,000 shares of AIG for $18,000,000 on Sep 01. The 10% Owner now owns 720,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Fato Luciana, who serves as the EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $54.01 each. As a result, the insider received 918,170 and left with 45,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $65.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIG traded about 4.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIG traded about 4.64M shares per day. A total of 790.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 758.26M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 8.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

AIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $11.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.34B to a low estimate of $11.16B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.27B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.61B, up 229.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.2B and the low estimate is $47.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.