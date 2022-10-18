An average trading volume for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $41.27 in the prior trading day, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) closed at 47.31, up 14.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230653 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $70 from $100 previously.

On June 24, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $102 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $107.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 568.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 666.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.97M. Shares short for SPB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SPB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.50% for SPB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2018 when the company split stock in a 162:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.