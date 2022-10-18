An investigation into Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $19.43 in the prior trading day, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) closed at 19.54, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028489 shares were traded. SAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,700 led to the insider holds 33,869 shares of the business.

Canfield Thomas C sold 12,349 shares of SAVE for $338,857 on Feb 15. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec now owns 75,151 shares after completing the transaction at $27.44 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Vanier Kevin Blake, who serves as the VP of FP & A of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $27.23 each. As a result, the insider received 29,953 and left with 26,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVE has reached a high of $28.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.40M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 9.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.13 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 58.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.