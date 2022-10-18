An overall feel about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) closed at 6.88 up 2.84% from its previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581537 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESRT has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 167.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.47M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 11.59, compared to 13.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $183.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.86M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.92M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.66M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.08M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $713.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $669.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.23M and the low estimate is $685.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.