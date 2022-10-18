An overall feel about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) closed at 0.17 up 4.68% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524909 shares were traded. GHSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1624.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2405.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GHSI has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 3.09M over the past ten days. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.78M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5M and the low estimate is $13.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.