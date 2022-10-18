An overall feel about iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, iQIYI Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.34, up 5.88% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8875759 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2489.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.80.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.80.Macquarie initiated its Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8846.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IQ traded 9.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 867.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.78M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 61.03M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.