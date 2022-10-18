Analysis of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Selected Notes

The closing price of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) was 1.56 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377756 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 26, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 16, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On February 11, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on February 11, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Lee David J. sold 43,533 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 164,555 led to the insider holds 1,243,399 shares of the business.

WILLIS J KEVIN bought 30,000 shares of APPH for $91,500 on May 06. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Lee David J., who serves as the President of the company, sold 43,326 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider received 184,136 and left with 1,291,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $7.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5480.

Shares Statistics:

APPH traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.34M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 13.34, compared to 17.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.41% and a Short% of Float of 20.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.8M to a low estimate of $4.42M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14M, an estimated increase of 94.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6M, an increase of 563.00% over than the figure of $94.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05M, up 188.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.9M and the low estimate is $93.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 281.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.