Analysis of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) was 0.51 for the day, up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449185 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SESN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sesen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5917, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6430.

Shares Statistics:

SESN traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 797.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 11.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.