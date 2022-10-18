Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB): Selected Notes

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed the day trading at 42.64 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $42.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21303907 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $63.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USB traded about 7.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USB traded about 12.13M shares per day. A total of 1.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 10.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

USB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 37.90% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.81 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.86B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.82B, an increase of 20.50% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.29B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.72B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.13B and the low estimate is $26.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.