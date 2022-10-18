Are analysts optimistic about Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock?

The closing price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) was 69.17 for the day, up 8.77% from the previous closing price of $63.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11197222 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On September 09, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $100.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 31, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Lutke Tobias bought 5,519 shares for $67.61 per share. The transaction valued at 373,140 led to the insider holds 76,944 shares of the business.

Lutke Tobias bought 5,610 shares of COIN for $387,595 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 71,425 shares after completing the transaction at $69.09 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,941 shares for $65.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 387,888 and bolstered with 65,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $368.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.50.

Shares Statistics:

COIN traded an average of 13.61M shares per day over the past three months and 12.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 21.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.44 and a low estimate of -$4.87, while EPS last year was $6.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.99, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.9 and -$12.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.76. EPS for the following year is -$3.77, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and -$8.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $547M. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -53.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.