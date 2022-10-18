Are analysts optimistic about Joby Aviation Inc.’s (NYSE:JOBY) stock?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at 4.48 up 12.28% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5191798 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 34,765 led to the insider holds 120,241 shares of the business.

Allison Eric sold 28,325 shares of JOBY for $115,849 on Oct 13. The Head of Product now owns 206,666 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the of the company, sold 11,515 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 51,242 and left with 122,384 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2555.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 3.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 5.54M shares per day. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.36, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.69.