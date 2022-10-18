Are MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed at 3.48 up 12.26% from its previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1493071 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MicroVision Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2015, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when oz seval F sold 1,250 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 7,423 led to the insider holds 5,489 shares of the business.

BIDDISCOMBE SIMON sold 30,000 shares of MVIS for $206,619 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 64,028 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0518.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MVIS has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 165.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.19M with a Short Ratio of 18.51, compared to 41.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.54% and a Short% of Float of 25.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.1M. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $718k, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4M, an increase of 151.30% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5M, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6M and the low estimate is $4.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.