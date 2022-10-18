As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) offers stability

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) closed the day trading at 38.22 up 3.16% from the previous closing price of $37.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134965 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On April 29, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $79.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HERRERA GEORGE sold 2,135 shares for $45.72 per share. The transaction valued at 97,604 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CHAVY OLIVIER sold 4,195 shares of TNL for $178,934 on Jul 29. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $42.65 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Savina James J, who serves as the of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $57.19 each. As a result, the insider received 314,545 and left with 13,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $63.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNL traded about 823.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNL traded about 936.95k shares per day. A total of 85.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.65M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

TNL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.55, up from 1.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for TNL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2215:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.08 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $957.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $995.93M to a low estimate of $923M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $831.51M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $919.1M, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $970.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $853M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.3B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.