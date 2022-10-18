Considering Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at 5.61 in the last session, up 3.89% from day before closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4621455 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

On August 10, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

New Street Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares of ATUS for $77,700 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 3,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.54 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 145,900 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $19.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATUS traded on average about 5.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.66M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45M with a Short Ratio of 8.59, compared to 33.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 23.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $6.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.