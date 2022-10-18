Considering Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed at 3.99 in the last session, up 6.97% from day before closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020265 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Touchon Pascal sold 14,806 shares for $5.04 per share. The transaction valued at 74,548 led to the insider holds 457,287 shares of the business.

Dupont Jakob sold 4,124 shares of ATRA for $20,760 on Aug 16. The EVP, Head of R&D now owns 158,882 shares after completing the transaction at $5.03 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Murugan Amar, who serves as the SVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 3,430 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 17,269 and left with 131,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $20.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7076.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATRA traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.69M. Shares short for ATRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 11.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.97 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$3.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34M, up 179.40% from the average estimate.