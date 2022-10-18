Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $11.84 in the prior trading day, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) closed at 11.67, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670887 shares were traded. DCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Harris Eva F. bought 3,516 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,103 led to the insider holds 76,901 shares of the business.

RHODES KEVIN R bought 3,000 shares of DCT for $49,980 on Apr 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,393 shares after completing the transaction at $16.66 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Foster Matthew R., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.50 each. As a result, the insider received 587,500 and left with 548,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCT has reached a high of $37.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 700.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $73.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.8M to a low estimate of $72.8M. As of the current estimate, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.85M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.35M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.3M and the low estimate is $309.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.