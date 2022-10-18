GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was 25.96 for the day, up 5.40% from the previous closing price of $24.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3147540 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on April 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On March 24, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $30.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 24, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Attal Alain bought 1,500 shares for $129.91 per share. The transaction valued at 194,865 led to the insider holds 130,423 shares of the business.

Cohen Ryan bought 100,000 shares of GME for $10,176,342 on Mar 22. The Director now owns 9,101,000 shares after completing the transaction at $101.76 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Saadeh-Jajeh Diana, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 743 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 92,875 and left with 18,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $63.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.07.

Shares Statistics:

GME traded an average of 6.04M shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.96M. Insiders hold about 15.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.46, compared to 58.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.58% and a Short% of Float of 22.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.77B and the low estimate is $6.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.