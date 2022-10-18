Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at 1.30 in the last session, up 4.00% from day before closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6027105 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3503.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTE traded on average about 5.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 368.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.72M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.73% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $858.75M and the low estimate is $92.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.