HIW (Highwoods Properties Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) closed at 26.70 up 3.41% from its previous closing price of $25.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030856 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $35.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares for $27.21 per share. The transaction valued at 40,813 led to the insider holds 39,254 shares of the business.

Miller Jeffrey Douglas bought 1,000 shares of HIW for $28,253 on Sep 22. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 116,482 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $47.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIW has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 105.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.67M. Shares short for HIW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIW is 2.00, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $204.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $207.37M to a low estimate of $200.51M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.5M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.49M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.01M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $837.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859.31M and the low estimate is $823.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.