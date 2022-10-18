How is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MASI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $132.33 in the prior trading day, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at 137.93, up 4.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030851 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $165.

On September 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $206.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $206 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares for $214.80 per share. The transaction valued at 128,880 led to the insider holds 1,751 shares of the business.

Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares of MASI for $137,220 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 2,351 shares after completing the transaction at $228.70 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Mikkelson Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $250.01 each. As a result, the insider received 150,006 and left with 2,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $305.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 942.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 800.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 7.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 2.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $540.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $543.28M to a low estimate of $538.3M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $305.12M, an estimated increase of 77.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.16M, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $77.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $580.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.