How is VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: EGY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $5.39 in the prior trading day, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at 5.56, up 3.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1928455 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Doornik Jason sold 6,000 shares for $5.83 per share. The transaction valued at 34,980 led to the insider holds 66,073 shares of the business.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE sold 35,000 shares of EGY for $193,550 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 332,559 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Radoff Bradley Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 376,710 and left with 1,154,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.33.