I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).

The price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at 6.83 in the last session, up 9.11% from day before closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121054 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when ADAMS R MARK sold 2,284 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 16,285 led to the insider holds 116,643 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 841 shares of ADPT for $6,400 on Oct 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 118,927 shares after completing the transaction at $7.61 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, SOOD NITIN, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of the company, sold 17,540 shares for $10.98 each. As a result, the insider received 192,589 and left with 145,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $37.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADPT traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 872.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.34M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.48M and the low estimate is $226M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.