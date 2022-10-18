I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA).

After finishing at $15.90 in the prior trading day, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed at 16.21, up 1.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013453 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DEA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 149,800 led to the insider holds 91,279 shares of the business.

Crate Darrell W sold 10,406 shares of DEA for $217,902 on Mar 15. The Chairman now owns 773 shares after completing the transaction at $20.94 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Crate Darrell W, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 208,100 and left with 7,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 653.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 11.09, compared to 6.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DEA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $74.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.04M to a low estimate of $71.9M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.61M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.51M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.86M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350.73M and the low estimate is $330.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.