I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Enviva Inc. (EVA).

The price of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed at 52.31 in the last session, up 8.91% from day before closing price of $48.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043190 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $62 from $79 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $80.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 75,000 shares for $50.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,798,248 led to the insider holds 5,488,742 shares of the business.

Alexander Ralph bought 3,850 shares of EVA for $198,968 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,464 shares after completing the transaction at $51.68 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,288 shares for $49.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,756 and bolstered with 91,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVA traded on average about 510.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.06M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.83, compared to 2.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVA is 3.62, which was 3.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.