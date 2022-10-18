I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Inpixon (INPX).

After finishing at $4.78 in the prior trading day, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) closed at 9.11, up 90.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33383532 shares were traded. INPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INPX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 68.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12M. Insiders hold about 1.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 9.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2,340. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.