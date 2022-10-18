In spite of Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed at 34.73 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $33.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5595304 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when FEIGER MITCHELL sold 8,734 shares for $35.20 per share. The transaction valued at 307,480 led to the insider holds 11,030 shares of the business.

Lavender Kevin P sold 6,500 shares of FITB for $255,060 on Jun 02. The EVP now owns 71,008 shares after completing the transaction at $39.24 per share. On May 17, another insider, Schramm Jude, who serves as the EVP & CIO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $36.93 each. As a result, the insider received 92,325 and left with 45,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $50.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FITB has traded an average of 4.32M shares per day and 4.74M over the past ten days. A total of 689.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 682.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 11.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FITB is 1.32, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.64B and the low estimate is $8.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.