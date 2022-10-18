In spite of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at 1.83 up 17.31% from its previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8226651 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 236.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6924.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INO has traded an average of 5.63M shares per day and 4.83M over the past ten days. A total of 249.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 35.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.98% and a Short% of Float of 19.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.5.