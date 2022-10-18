In spite of Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) closed at 48.74 up 2.35% from its previous closing price of $47.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289711 shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lincoln National Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $51 from $55 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $53.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $56.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on May 24, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when GLASS DENNIS R sold 50,000 shares for $58.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,906,500 led to the insider holds 558,622 shares of the business.

Kennedy John Christopher sold 10,922 shares of LNC for $802,985 on Nov 11. The EVP, President LFD now owns 12,724 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Freitag Randal J, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 61,430 shares for $73.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,487,462 and left with 205,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $77.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNC has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 171.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.12M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNC is 1.80, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $6.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.54. EPS for the following year is $11.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $10.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.73B to a low estimate of $4.43B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.9B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.47B, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.54B and the low estimate is $17.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.