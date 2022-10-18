In spite of Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.92, up 19.25% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170657 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 08, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares for $1.83 per share. The transaction valued at 14,640 led to the insider holds 67,436 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares of RGTI for $18,640 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 67,436 shares after completing the transaction at $2.33 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Rigetti Chad, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 116,800 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 468,368 and left with 9,547,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0831.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 934.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 855.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.31M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54M, up 123.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.