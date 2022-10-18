In spite of W&T Offshore Inc.’s (NYSE:WTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, W&T Offshore Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.38, up 5.43% from its previous closing price of $7.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2616500 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.90 from $5.10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTI traded 4.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 11.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $228.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.1M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.04M, an estimated increase of 87.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.2M, an increase of 63.60% less than the figure of $87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.6M and the low estimate is $780.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.