In the case of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER), what’s next?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed the day trading at 1.09 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155123 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0701.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATER, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 9,966 led to the insider holds 439,563 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,205 shares of ATER for $9,966 on Sep 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 466,257 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $10.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9444.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATER traded about 2.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATER traded about 2.99M shares per day. A total of 80.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.46M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.89M and the low estimate is $214.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.