In the case of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), what’s next?

The closing price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) was 1.23 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211410 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XERS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On November 17, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On October 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 29, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Edick Paul R bought 100,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 140,380 led to the insider holds 1,508,064 shares of the business.

PRESTRELSKI STEVEN sold 11,228 shares of XERS for $27,158 on Feb 22. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 569,780 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Edick Paul R, who serves as the of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,664 and bolstered with 33,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0340.

Shares Statistics:

XERS traded an average of 841.62K shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.84, compared to 6.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.2M to a low estimate of $24.69M. As of the current estimate, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.54M, an estimated increase of 167.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.59M, up 122.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.4M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.