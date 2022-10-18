In What Direction Will ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) was 1.04 for the day, up 2.97% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191820 shares were traded. ATIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On March 04, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Dourney Daniel bought 1,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,070 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

LARSEN JOHN L bought 10,000 shares of ATIP for $36,300 on Nov 30. The Executive Chairman now owns 98,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has reached a high of $4.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0191, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7758.

Shares Statistics:

ATIP traded an average of 770.22K shares per day over the past three months and 523.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.43M to a low estimate of $166.4M. As of the current estimate, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.78M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $687.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.87M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $768.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $806M and the low estimate is $753.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.