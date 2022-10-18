In What Direction Will Roblox Corporation’s (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Goes From Here?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed the day trading at 42.61 up 19.83% from the previous closing price of $35.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70467722 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 03, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.

On September 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $31.Cowen initiated its Underperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $44.38 per share. The transaction valued at 88,760 led to the insider holds 1,172,941 shares of the business.

Messing Barbara sold 21,622 shares of RBLX for $973,941 on Sep 12. The CMKtg & People Exper Officer now owns 152,936 shares after completing the transaction at $45.04 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Bronstein Manuel, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 117,540 and left with 773,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $141.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBLX traded about 20.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBLX traded about 24.23M shares per day. A total of 593.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.90M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 42.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.